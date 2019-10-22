Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts explains bizarre advertisement for selectors job

CEO of Cricket Australia, Kevin Roberts, has come out to explain the organisations bizarre advertisement for a national selector on job finding website, ‘Seek’.

Speaking to Piggy, Levy and Jimmy, Roberts said the decision to advertise on the website was purely based on making sure Cricket Australia are fair to every single person who applies for the job.

“It’s really important that we make sure that we’re giving every relevant candidate the opportunity. So obviously we’re speaking directly to a number of candidates in the game, and we don’t have everyone’s phone numbers who are involved in cricket so we just want to make sure that we’ve got all bases covered,” Roberts said.

ok blokes in the Facebook comments, here’s your big chance pic.twitter.com/3Hb9MEcH8J — Brett Sprigg (@BrettSprigg) October 21, 2019

Roberts said the decision to also advertise on ‘Seek’ meant that Cricket Australia were not missing any candidates that might otherwise fall through the cracks.

“Putting an advertisement on Seek doesn’t break the bank obviously but there might be someone who we haven’t thought of who is relevant to the role, or even someone who is close to someone else who is a great candidate for the role,” Roberts said.

“So certainly we assume that the person is going to come from our network but we don’t want to be blindly assuming that and cutting off other avenues. So we thought, what is the downside of advertising that way as well.”

(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)