Cricket Australia have to sort out their scheduling, according to Rohan Connolly

Rohan Connolly says cricket authorities have several issues to ponder when they next sit down to discuss the scheduling of the game.

As well as the problems presented by the absence of first-class cricket for so long at the peak of the season, other sports are making inroads on the game’s live audiences.

To this point of the summer, while NBL crowds are up by more than seven per cent and A-League crowds up nearly four per cent, Test crowds were down nearly 30 per cent on last summer’s Ashes series, and more significantly, BBL crowds down nearly 16 per cent despite more matches having been played.

“Extending the BBL schedule was always going to be a bit of a gamble, and that figure may well improve as we get closer to the final stages of what is now a considerably longer tournament,” Connolly said on the RoCo Show.

“But there’s another factor, too. That is, greater competition from sporting codes they once might not even have considered, and which are clearly striking a chord.

“No longer can any form of cricket take its appeal for granted. Which is something else to be considered when they next sit down to ponder the obvious problems emerging around the game’s scheduling.”