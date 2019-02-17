Cricket is not over yet!

There’s plenty of action still to come in Macquarie Sports Radio’s Summer of Cricket when the Australian Women’s One Day Team take on arch rivals New Zealand in the upcoming CommBank ODI Series!

The Aussies are pure class. They are the number 1 ranked team in the world and the side is packed to the brim with talent. Alyssa Healy. Ellyse Perry. Meg Lanning. Ashleigh Gardner. Australia’s squad reads like a who’s who of the best female cricket talent on the planet.

The New Zealand team is also dripping with classy cricketers. Players like Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu all had outstanding campaigns in the WBBL and will bring their A-Game when they face off with the world beating Australians.

Catch all of the CommBank ODI Series between Australia and New Zealand on Macquarie Sports Radio thanks to BKT Tyres.

February 22 – 1pm AEDT: First ODI, WACA Ground, Perth

February 24 – 10:30am AEDT: Second ODI, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

March 3 – 10:30am AEDT: Third ODI, Junction Oval, Melbourne

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

