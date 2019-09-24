Cronk v Smith, Bennett v Stuart, who will come out on top?

We’re down to the final two weeks of the 2019 NRL season with Canberra v South Sydney, and Melbourne v Roosters fighting for a spot in next week’s decider. Joining us always was Adam Hawse from Fox Sports News to discuss the team news for the preliminary finals.

As well as the team news Hawse offered his predictions for the finals and spoke of the interesting stories coming out of both matches.

The Roosters host the Storm at the SCG in what is a rematch of last year’s decider. The Storm are gunning for their fourth consecutive Grand Final appearance, while the hosts are looking to become the first back-to-back premiers in 26 years. Hawse described the two teams at the biggest teams in the league and spoke about what was on the line for each team.

“They’re the two power house teams of the competition”, he said.

“This does shape as a Grand Final and you wonder how (whoever wins) will be able to get up for the following week because they will absolutely give it to each other at the SCG.

Cameron Smith is desperate for another big game at the Grand Final, and you’ve got Cooper Cronk who is finishing up this year so he’ll want to take his side to the GF as well”.

