Curtis Scott believes captain will play on for one more season

Australian Prime Minister’s XIII representative Curtis Scott believes Storm teammate Cameron Smith will play on for one more season in 2020.

It comes as Storm coach Craig Bellamy revealed Smith is seriously considering retirement with reports suggesting that he’s had enough of the criticism aimed towards him.

The 36-year-old has been in the spotlight throughout his career in the wake of the Storm’s salary cap scandal, his playing style and the NRL’s decision to award wife, Barb a ring to commemorate his 400th game.

Scott told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he’s hopeful his teammate will don the boots for one more season.

“I’m not too sure but I think he will (play on) personally,” Scott said.

“I don’t know how he’s been going over the last few months.

“He’s had a pretty tough slog with the media and that, I’m not too sure how he’s feeling about all that.

“I hope he plays on but at the end of the day he’s been around the game for about 100 years now so I won’t have any hard feelings if he wants to hang them up.”

Smith brought up the 400 game milestone this year for his club and had one of his best seasons for the Storm, while also finishing second in the Dally M medal race just two points behind James Tedesco.

Last week Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds labelled the consistent criticism of Smith as ‘sad’ and hoped he would play on for one more season.

“It’s a bit sad,” Reynolds said.

“One of, if not the best player in the last decade has succumbed to people I suppose having too much to say.

“Don’t get me wrong you’re always going to get a bit of criticism, but sometimes fans and people can go too far.

“I hope he can continue on because he’s a great player to have in the game and he just continually gets better with age every year.

“He came second in the Dally M’s again this year which is massive so hopefully he can keep the boots going for one more year and the outside noise doesn’t get to him too much.”

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images.