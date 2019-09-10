Dale Finucane not using Grand Final heartbreak as motivation for 2019

Melbourne Storm star Dale Finucane says he isn’t using last year’s grand final heartbreak at the hands of the Roosters as motivation to go one better this season.

The Storm were comprehensively defeated in last year’s decider 21-6 but have since had one of their best seasons on record, claiming the Minor Premiership and only losing four games by a combined margin of eight points.

And despite losing Billy Slater to retirement, the Storm have been able to rejuvenate their backline and score the most points out of any of the 16 teams with 631.

Finucane told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime his focus is on doing the best he can to help his team win this year’s competition.

“Personally it’s not my main motivation to want to go well this season and to play well,” Finucane said.

“Obviously every team is playing in the competition and the eight teams remaining want to be involved in the big game at the end of the year.

“We are going to the best we can to get there.

“That’s not my main driver or my motivation to want to be there or to beat the Roosters again.”

Finucane who has played 183 First Grade games since debuting for the Bulldogs in 2012 has averaged 130 running metres and 31 tackles for the Storm this season.

The 28-year-old was also a part of New South Wales’ State of Origin series victory over the Maroons after debuting in game two.

The Storm host Canberra at AAMI Park at 5:40pm.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images.