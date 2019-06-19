Dale Finucane reveals how he was caught off-guard by Origin callup

NSW Origin debutant Dale Finucane says he only learnt of his breakthrough selection over the weekend.

The 27-year-old Melbourne Storm utility was quickly drafted in by coach Brad Fittler and is expected to play some part in Sunday night’s Origin match at Optus Stadium.

Finuance revealed to Macquarie Sports Radio he only had a few hours to prepare himself on Sunday before flying to Perth.

“I found out at 9am and I was at the airport by 12:30pm,” he said.

“I had to run to AAMI Park to grab all the boots and guards and other things.

“I had no spare jocks, they were in the wash so I had a quick trip to Big W (as well).”

