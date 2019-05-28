Dale Thomas dropped by Carlton after a night on the booze

The Carlton Football Club leadership group told veteran Dale Thomas to spend a week on the sidelines after he decided to drink alcohol at a charity event on Friday night.

Thomas’ decision to drink was made on a night before training and just 48 hours before a match.

It was a bad look for Thomas and for the Blues, who are firmly entrenched on the bottom of the ladder and were coming off the back of a 93 point thrashing the previous week.

In a statement, Carlton Head of Football Brad Lloyd said the Club would support Thomas as he looks to earn a recall.

“Dale simply made a bad decision, which he has acknowledged and completely understands the disappointment expressed by his teammates,” Lloyd said.

“The sanction imposed is based solely on the standards the playing group are driving and will continue to do so.

“Dale will no doubt do everything he possibly can to make himself available for selection next week.”