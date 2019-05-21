Dale Thomas pleads guilty, cops a $7,500 fine

Carlton veteran Dale Thomas has been fined $7,500 with no suspension after pleading guilty to the charge of abusing an umpire.

In a heated exchange with umpire Michael Barlow during Carlton’s 93 point thrashing by GWS, Thomas called the umpire a “f**king cheat” after the umpire instructed the Giants they had an extra man inside the 50 metre arc, in breach of the new 6-6-6 rule.

Thomas was referred directly to the AFL tribunal amid a push by the code to clamp down on umpire abuse.

It’s the second incident of umpire abuse in as many weeks.

Sydney Swan Dane Rampe was fined $10,000 with $5000 suspended last week for telling an umpire he talked “like a little girl”.