Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Dale Thomas pleads guilty, cops..

Dale Thomas pleads guilty, cops a $7,500 fine

7 hours ago
OX & GRANLAND
AFLCarltondale thomas

Carlton veteran Dale Thomas has been fined $7,500 with no suspension after pleading guilty to the charge of abusing an umpire.

In a heated exchange with umpire Michael Barlow during Carlton’s 93 point thrashing by GWS, Thomas called the umpire a “f**king cheat” after the umpire instructed the Giants they had an extra man inside the 50 metre arc, in breach of the new 6-6-6 rule.

Thomas was referred directly to the AFL tribunal amid a push by the code to clamp down on umpire abuse.

It’s the second incident of umpire abuse in as many weeks.

Sydney Swan Dane Rampe was fined $10,000 with $5000 suspended last week for telling an umpire he talked “like a little girl”.

 

OX & GRANLAND
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83