Daniel Vidot can be a star, says WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry

Former Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders winger Daniel Vidot can be a star in the WWE according to Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

Henry is in Australia to promote the upcoming live events taking place in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, which will feature Australian stars such as Buddy Murphy, and the Sydney-born team of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (the IIconics)”, and the 20-year veteran told Christian Jantzen on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights that the former rugby league player can be a star in the company.

“He looks like a mountain of a man, a real athletically built guy, he looks tough, I mean double tough”.

If he can keep on going at the rate that he’s going he’ll be a star as hell” he said.

WWE LIVE will return to Australia with three events:

Monday, October 21 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Tuesday, October 22 at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane., and Wednesday, October 23 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Tickets are now at www.ticketek.com.au

