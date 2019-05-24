Danny Buderus admits spots are up for grabs in NSW backline

New South Wales State of Origin selector Danny Buderus admits there is still uncertainty over the make-up of the Blues backline ahead of game one of this year’s State of Origin series in Brisbane on June 5.

New South Wales’ backline has been rocked by injuries to the likes of Tom Trbojevic and Jack Bird, while James Roberts has currently been demoted to Reserve Grade leaving Brad Fittler and his team with a selection headache to solve.

This weekend is the last chance for players to push forward their cases with Roosters’ utility Mitchell Aubusson, Canberra winger Nick Cotric and Cronulla centre Josh Morris all in contention, while Eels back Blake Ferguson had a mixed night in his team’s loss to Penrith on Thursday.

With Cameron Munster and Kalyn Ponga having the potential to wreak havoc on Queensland’s left edge, Buderus told Halftime the Blues need to get it right.

“They’re two highly contentious ones at the moment,” Buderus said.

“We’re understanding that left edge of the Maroons is going to be highly potent with Munster and Ponga, so we have to be sure up there but you also have to have some good attack there as well.

“It’s a spot that’s pretty contentious and it’s a shame a couple of players aren’t there, James Roberts hasn’t played any footy for the last three weeks and Jack Bird with his ACL was a contender.

“Both states have a few things that they’ll have to come up with, but that’s Origin, it’s all part of the theatre.”

There are also questions over the Blues halves combination with Nathan Cleary appearing to have done enough on the back of a good performance for Penrith – meaning he will likely partner Roosters star Luke Keary in the series opener- despite Rabbitohs’ halves Cody Walker and Adam Reynolds having strong starts to 2019.

