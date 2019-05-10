Danny Buderus: Ash Taylor must boss team around

Newcastle Knights legend Danny Buderus says Gold Coast Titans halfback Ash Taylor must step up and “boss” his team around when his team needs him to.

It comes after the Sharks scored 16 unanswered points to run over the Titans to kick-off Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday evening.

Despite Taylor having two try assists early on, the Titans were left scoreless in the second half and coach Garth Brennan was left furious by their decision-making and ill-discipline on several occasions.

Buderus says Gold Coast’s younger players need direction from their halves.

“You need your senior players leading by example but your halfback Ash Taylor’s the one that needs to be bossing that team around,” Buderus said.

“It seems like they’re trying to take it in their own hands because they’re not getting much direction from their playmakers.

“That’s where they’re sitting at the moment the Titans, a few things need to be tweaked.”

Taylor has played 76 First Grade games in the NRL.

