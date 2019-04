CH 9 NRL reporter Danny Weidler joined Julian King on Nights to talk about Phil Gould’s departure from the Penrith Panthers.

Weidler mentioned what caused Gould to want to leave his role as General Manager which included the pre-season sex tape scandals and Ivan Cleary getting the Head Coach job ahead of Wayne Bennett.

“If Bennett was there as coach now I wonder whether Gus would’ve thought his role was redundant”.