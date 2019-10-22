Darius Boyd says Broncos must make David Fifita their number one priority

Former Brisbane captain Darius Boyd believes the Broncos need to make David Fifita their number one priority and keep him at the club long term.

Fifita is contracted for 2020 at Red Hill, but after a breakout season which also saw him make his Queensland State of Origin debut, the back-rower is attracting interest from rival clubs in the vicinity of a million dollars a season with clubs able to negotiate from November 1.

There’s been no secret of the fact Brisbane will face a huge fight to sign the 19-year-old due to a potential salary cap squeeze which has seen the club put their faith in their young stars, with several senior players departing in the last 12 months.

Boyd told Macquarie Sports Radio’s Halftime Fifita has a huge future in the game and must be re-signed.

“Yeah definitely he’s only still 19 years of age which is pretty crazy to think about,” Boyd said.

“Some of the things he’s already achieved in such a young career he’s only going to get better.

“I think the club’s number one thing is to lock up Dave long term for sure.”

It was a tumultuous season for the Broncos and for Boyd with the 32-year-old constantly under the spotlight for his form and the club in the firing line after a number of poor performances in coach Anthony Seibold’s first season in charge.

Boyd is currently midway through a four-year deal with Brisbane and after being switched from fullback to five-eighth mid-season, he is also set to for another move into the centres in 2020 and will not captain the Broncos next season.

He said the club must knuckle down in the pre-season to avoid a repeat of 2019.

“When we get back to pre-season I think we really need to rip in together and have a really strong mental edge,” Boyd said.

“It was something we lacked throughout the year and that was shown defensively.

“When the game would get away with us or points were scored, sometimes we didn’t really have that resilience or mental toughness to really bounce back and wrestle the momentum back.

“As a young group that’s something you learn on the run, but some of us older guys need to be better at helping those young guys along.”

Boyd is also a two-time premiership winner and has played 317 First Grade games on top of achieving success with both the Maroons and Kangaroos.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images.