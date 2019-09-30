Darren Lehmann announces major signing news for Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat Head Coach Darren Lehmann has revealed a major signing coup exclusively here on Macquarie Sports Radio ahead of the start of this year’s KFC Big Bash League.

Lehmann broke the news this morning on Breakfast with Mark Levy and Mark Riddell of the signing of South African superstar AB de Villiers.

“It’s pretty exciting for the BBL, isn’t it? We’re just very lucky and humbled that he wants to come and play for Brisbane”, Lehmann said.

“Having someone like AB de Villiers, he also helps the young guys get better so it’s a win-win for all. I think the fans will be excited to see him this year and I’m excited to coach him”.

Having played over 114 tests for South Africa, De Villiers has scored over 8,000 runs in both ODI and Test Cricket.

De Villiers capatined South Africa across all three formats before a string of injuries forced him to step down from the Test Captaincy, and in May 2018 announced his immediate retirement from all forms of international cricket.

De Villiers will join the Brisbane Heat at the beginning of 2020, after spending Christmas with his family in Pretoria.

The KFC Big Bash League kicks off on December 17 at the Gabba between the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder.

