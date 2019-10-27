Darren Lehmann believes a draft system could work in the Big Bash

Brisbane Heat Coach Darren Lehmann believes the Big Bash could learn a thing or two off the newly established ‘Hundred’ League and propose a draft for the competition in the years to come.

Lehmann, who coaches the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred was in England last week for the draft, in which his team selected stars such as Ben Stokes, Aaron Finch and Chris Lynn.

Speaking to Piggy, Levy and Jimmy, Lehmann said a proposed draft could be a viable option in the future for the Big Bash and would entice fans and viewers alike.

“I think it could work for your out of contracted players definitely and I’m sure that’s something they’ll look at down the track” Lehmann said.

“Maybe they need to look at something new to revamp it? But I think it could still work in Australia.”

However, with the Big Bash League now about to enter into its ninth season, Lehmann said it would be hard to see the competition change its structure completely.

“The Big Bash is well cemented now and has got so many good players so at the moment I don’t think they will go into a draft.”

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)