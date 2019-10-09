Racing disgrace: Trio to face stewards today after ‘cruelty, corruption’ bombshell

Trainer Jarrod McLean will be among three men to face Racing Victoria stewards today.

McLean and the already-banned Darren Weir were among four people charged by Victoria Police over a range of corruption and animal cruelty offences that have rocked the racing industry.

The other two men are Weir’s former stablehand Tyson Kermond and former jockey William Herman.

As registered racing figures McLean, Kermond and Herman will front Racing Victoria stewards today in relation the charges.

Racing Victoria chief Giles Thompson has said in a statement the alleged conduct is “distressing” and the inquiries will dictate its next steps.

Weir has already been disqualified for four years by racing officials earlier this year.

He has been under investigation by police ever since.

Three electronic jiggers, used to shock horses, were found at his Ballarat home.

All four will appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on October 23.

McLean’s best horse, Trap For Fools, finished last in the Turnbull Stakes last Saturday.

THE CHARGES

A 49-year-old Baringhup man has been issued nine charges including:

Conspiracy to Defraud Racing Victoria Limited Stewards;

Section 9(1)(a) of Prevention Cruelty to Animals Act – engaging in the torturing, abusing, overworking and terrifying of a Thoroughbred Race Horse x 3;

Section 9(1)(c) of Prevention Cruelty to Animals Act – causing unreasonable pain or suffering to a Thoroughbred Race Horse x 3;

Possess Unregistered Category A longarm; and

Use controlled weapon without excuse.

A 38-year-old Yangery man has been issued 16 charges including:

Conspiracy to Defraud Racing Victoria Limited Stewards;

195C Engage in conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome of event or event contingency x 2;

195F Use of Corrupt Conduct Information x 5;

Section 9(1)(a) of Prevention Cruelty to Animals Act – engaging in the torturing, abusing, overworking and terrifying of a Thoroughbred Race Horse x 3;

Section 9(1)(c) of Prevention Cruelty to Animals Act- causing unreasonable pain or suffering to a Thoroughbred Race Horse x 3; and

Possess Drug of Dependence (Cocaine).

A 27-year-old Warrnambool man has been issued seven charges including:

Conspiracy to Defraud Racing Victoria Limited Stewards;

Section 9(1)(a) of Prevention Cruelty to Animals Act – engaging in the torturing, abusing, overworking and terrifying of a Thoroughbred Race Horse x 3; and

Section 9(1)(c) of Prevention Cruelty to Animals Act – causing unreasonable pain or suffering to a Thoroughbred Race Horse x 3.

A 31-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with one count of 195F Use of Corrupt Conduct Information.