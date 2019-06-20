Daryl Gibson quits as Waratahs Coach

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson has resigned his post after four years in charge.

Gibson reportedly told the playing group of his decision on Friday morning and the Waratahs are expected to announce his resignation on Friday afternoon.

The former Waratahs assistant took over as head coach after Michael Cheika graduated to coach the Wallabies at the end of 2015.

The Waratahs failed to make the finals in 2019 and Gibson resigns with a win rate of 48%.

He led the team to a semi-final in 2018 but also walks away with the legacy of overseeing the franchises worst season on record in 2017.

