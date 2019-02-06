David Campese confirms Wallaby coaching ambitions

Former Wallaby David Campese says he still hold coaching ambitions following the sacking of Stephen Larkham.

The assistant coach was dismissed by Michael Cheika ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, with the search now on for his replacement. The Wallabies endured a torrid 2018, dropping to seventh in the world.

Larkham later said a disagreement in “attacking philosophy” lead to his demise.

And Campese confirmed to Breakfast getting back into the Wallabies in a coaching capacity was something he is still intent on doing.

“I’d love to be,” he said when asked about whether he was interested in getting involved.

“Why not? I still love the game and am very passionate (about it) and obviously I think I’ve still got a lot to add.”

