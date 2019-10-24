David Fifita’s future is up to his mum ‘She’ll make the right call’

In demand Brisbane Broncos forward David Fifita says his mother will be involved in making a decision about his playing future.

Fifita is expected to be subject to a bidding war with the Broncos keen to re-sign him and clubs including the Roosters, Souths and Parramatta keen on his services.

The 19-year-old told Macquarie Sports Radio his mum plays a big role in his life, “She’s done everything for me.

“At the end of the day we will both sit down and discuss what’s happening but she’ll make the right call for me.”