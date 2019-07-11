David Gallop to resign as FFA CEO

FFA CEO David Gallop is set to resign from the position in December, a year before his contract is due to expire.

The shape of the FFA will change dramatically over the coming months after the A-League gained independence.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting there was growing agitation from some for a change in leadership following A-League independence, with the roles and duties of FFA to be redefined.

However, it’s understood that it was Gallop’s decision to resign, despite being under contract through 2020.

In a statement, Gallop said he feels honoured to have led the organisation for the past seven years.

“Football is the true world game and many Australians from all backgrounds want to see it grow bigger and stronger in the decades to come. From the Caltex Socceroos and the Westfield Matildas to the vast participation base of men, women, boys and girls who love to kick a football there are so many wonderful ways to enjoy the sport.

“With the NLWG recommendations to bring about fundamental changes to Australia’s professional competitions – the Hyundai A-League, Westfield W-League and Foxtel Y-League (the Leagues) and FFA, the chief executive’s role as it currently exists will be a very different, narrower role. It makes sense for everyone to have time to openly determine what that new role and new leadership looks like,” he said.

FFA Chairman Chris Nikou praised Gallop’s leadership, saying: “David has provided strong and distinguished leadership over a long period and particularly through a difficult last few years for FFA as we have managed the governance and structural changes around the game.

“Working together for the next six months, we will continue to reposition FFA for ongoing success. While he will be with us for some time yet, David will leave us with our respect and sincerest best wishes for continued success in the next stage of his career.”

Gallop became CEO of the FFA in 2012 after previously heading up the NRL.

More to come.