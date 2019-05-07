David Morrow & Julian King – 7th May 2019 Full Show

Everything is on the table with David Morrow and Julian King

Darren Lehmann shares his thoughts as David Warner and Steve Smith return to the national side in a 1 wicket win over New Zealand. Will a day/night test work in Perth, Boof gives his thoughts on the new schedule for the summer of cricket.

Australian Olympic Commitee president John Coates joins as Queensland looks to put a bid in for the 232 Olympic Games, we get the latest on the situation and the planning involved in the process.

The Israel Folau case gets underway again in Sydney, ESPN Rugby writer Greg Growden helps us understand the ‘never ending hearing’ and what the result could be.

Richard Bayliss calls in live from the UK from the Manchester City v Leicester City match. Manchester City tightened their grip on the English Premier League with a 1-0 win.

Glenn Mitchell joins in as always along with Isaah Yeo and David and Julian share royals in sport by name and by nature.

Click PLAY to join the conversation: