David Morrow fights back tears over NRL Hall of Fame nomination

Macquarie Sports Radio Mornings host David Morrow OAM has been nominated for possible inclusion in the National Rugby League Hall of Fame.

The NRL announced a list of nominees for the newly-created Broadcast Media and Print Media categories of their Hall of Fame.

The 2GB Continuous Call Team Commentator is nominated alongside Frank Hyde, Ray Warren, Rex Mossop and George Lovejoy.

David’s career has spanned almost five decades, including the coverage of eight Olympic Games, as well as six Commonwealth Games, cricket, rugby union, soccer, horse racing and general broadcasting.

David’s passion, however, has always been rugby league – covering the game on radio and television for 30 years; and with the Macquarie Media Network since 2015.

One of the five nominees will be formally inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Sydney on Wednesday, August 14.

Watch David’s emotional response to the nomination.

Channel 9 NRL commentator Ray ‘Rabs’ Warren is also nominated and joined the show, listen below.