David Noble responds to reported senior coaching link

Brisbane Lions football boss David Noble says he’s not focused on any potential return to coaching.

AFL great Alastair Lynch recently linked him to the vacant Carlton coaching job but Noble told Macquarie Sports Radio he sees his strength in administration.

“I don’t think so,” he said when asked about his future coaching ambitions.

“I moved away from the coaching side back in 2010.

“I sort of had a long stint coaching juniors, then went to country and then had a stint at the Western Bulldogs and in Adelaide.

“Maybe I’ve got a broader skillset that I think I can help more people within our organisation as an administrator more than a coach.”

