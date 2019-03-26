David Schwarz reveals new details on Hannebery’s St Kilda deal

David Schwarz has alleged new St Kilda recruit Dan Hannebery didn’t undergo a medical before signing a long-term deal with the club.

Schwarz told Macquarie Sports Radio he’d had the staggering allegation confirmed by “two or three people” inside the club.

He said there are lingering doubts over Hannebery’s long term fitness with many footy insiders holding concerns over his ability to be fully fit into the future.

“If he hasn’t been given a medical and you believe the reports that the deal was done because of relationships away from the game, the St Kilda football club needs to have a damn good look at it,” he said.

“Matt Finnis, who is the St Kilda CEO and was also the CEO of the Players’ Association, he would then have to take a lot of this onto his shoulders because he, as the CEO, should’ve ensured that this occurred.

“If this is proven, that they did not have a medical on a bloke earning $800,000 a year, not only is it bad business but it’s despicable behaviour from an organisation that goes to their members begging for membership on a regular basis.”

