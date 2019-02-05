David Schwarz “won’t be watching” the AFLX

Criticism of the AFL’s new style AFLX competition has been rife, and leading the charge is David Schwarz.

When asked which of the four teams in the abbreviated version of the game he will be going for, Schwarz said, “I won’t be watching, and I don’t care”.

Fans have taken to Social Media to criticise the round-robin style competition, which includes a 10-point supergoal, 2x 10-minute halves, a Launch zone and the Gatorade game changer where a nominated player’s scoring is doubled during the last 5 minutes of the game.

Schwarz doesn’t believe that fans will watch the AFLX event. “I want to see the ratings. I will be blown away if the ratings are over 200,000.”

The AFLX competition will be held on Friday the 22nd of February at Marvel Stadium.