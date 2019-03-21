Davis: Brisbane wouldn’t cop a relocated NRL team

Courier Mail journalist Greg Davis has no doubt Brisbane could sustain a second NRL team.

He told Macquarie Sports Radio he’d be in favour of relocating a team to Perth but would rather a completely new franchise be created in Brisbane.

“I’d like to see a fresh Brisbane team, that’s the best chance of success up here,” he said.

“Wayne Bennett was right a couple of weeks ago when he said Brisbane can handle a second team, the Broncos have had a 30 year head start on whichever team is (created) here.

“Brisbane wouldn’t cop a relocated team, it’s too much baggage. The Rugby League public here has too much history.

“Imagine having a game at Suncorp Stadium every weekend, how good would that be.”

