Dee done: Melbourne great urges former side to cut ties with captain

Former Melbourne Demons great David Schwarz thinks the side needs to call time on captain Nathan Jones.

The team are currently sitting second last on the ladder after a 19-point loss to St Kilda on Saturday night.

Speaking with Mark Robinson on Macquarie Sports Drive, Schwarz said that the Demons need to get serious about their list management.

“There are signs there that Jonesy is slowing up,” Schwarz said.

“If you want this list to go forward and to win you a premiership, Nathan Jones is not going to be there.”

Schwarz said he hoped the Demons would find a place for the captain at the club.

“I’m not sure how you do it, if it’s a coaching part where he stays because he’s a great person to have around the club.

“He’s had a great run, but I think it’s time.”

