Denied: Ben Simmons refused entry to Crown Casino

Australian basketball superstar Ben Simmons has been refused entry to Crown Casino in Melbourne.

The country’s highest-paid athlete was with a group of friends and in a video posted to Instagram, he explains how he was turned away by security.

“I find it so crazy that the only guy who doesn’t get checked to go into the casino is this guy,” Simmons said in the video.

“Thank you Crown Casino, damn, and they didn’t let me in, or him or this guy.”

Simmons recently withdrew from Australia’s highly-anticipated matches against Team USA later this month, citing his commitments with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He recently signed a new $241 million dollar (AUD) contract with the NBA club.

Click PLAY to watch the incident below