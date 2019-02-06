Advertisement
Dermott Brereton reveals the food he eate after exiting the jungle
Former Hawthorn star Dermott Brereton says he stocked up on chocolate after being eliminated from reality TV show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
After becoming a fan favourite on the Channel 10 show in the last few weeks, Brereton was voted off last night.
“I first grabbed chocolates and as much as I could buy,” he told Jimmy Bartel, Mark Riddell and Mark Levy on the Hour of Power.
“Then I had a serve of medium rare steak with mustard, ice cream and then more chocolate.
“I stopped off at the supermarket and spent $140 on every chocolate and every bit of junk food I could fit in my trolley.
“I lost 11.2 kilos and I reckon I’ve already put four back on already.”
