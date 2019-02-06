Dermott Brereton reveals the food he eate after exiting the jungle

Former Hawthorn star Dermott Brereton says he stocked up on chocolate after being eliminated from reality TV show I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

After becoming a fan favourite on the Channel 10 show in the last few weeks, Brereton was voted off last night.

“I first grabbed chocolates and as much as I could buy,” he told Jimmy Bartel, Mark Riddell and Mark Levy on the Hour of Power.

“Then I had a serve of medium rare steak with mustard, ice cream and then more chocolate.

“I stopped off at the supermarket and spent $140 on every chocolate and every bit of junk food I could fit in my trolley.

“I lost 11.2 kilos and I reckon I’ve already put four back on already.”

