Did Trbojevic deserve a sin bin? Finals Footy heats up

The NRL finals series have been a hub of drama on and off the pitch and the elimination final between the Rabbitohs and the Sea Eagles was no exception.

Join Phil ‘Gus’ Gould as he breaks down the dramatic match that saw 3 sin bins. Was Jake Trbojevic hard done by? And where does Gus stand on the ‘kangaroo court’ comments made by Bunnies enforcer Sam Burgess?

Also, hear Gus give his take on the Brisbane Broncos who are in a world of hurt after their demoralizing defeat to the Eels, knocking the side out of the 2019 competition.

Image: Mark Metcalfe / Stringer

Click PLAY to hear the full show: