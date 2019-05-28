‘Disappointing and disrespectful’: Tomic the Tank Engine in hot water again

Bernard Tomic could be in trouble again after his meek opening-round French Open surrender.

The controversial Australian was dispatched in straight sets by American Taylor Fritz in just 82 minutes.

Fritz later described the match as “kind of weird”.

Tomic now faces the prospect of being sanctioned under grand slam’s “best effort” rule.



Mark Riddell told Macquarie Sports Radio he expects more from Australia athletes.

‘It’s not the Aussie way, is it,” he said.

“We all loves Aussies that have a go, especially on the world stage.

“It’s disrespectful to the tournament, it’s one of the major in tennis – to go there and not give your best is disappointment from Bernard.”

