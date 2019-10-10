Disastrous officiating in the NRL and disastrous conditions at the Rugby World Cup!

While poor refereeing is still rocking the rugby league world, Typhoon Hagibis is just about to rock the rugby world with two World Cup games being cancelled due to dangerous weather. Another huge edition of Halftime where James Willis breaks the Rugby World Cup news and talks the embarrassing NRL Grand Final mistakes.

Joining James Willis:

Andrew Gaze was in our Melbourne studio for the 2nd hour to share his thoughts on the many issues in the sporting world and break down Round 1 of the NBL

Mick Warner from the Herald Sun to update all the trade and draft rumours in the AFL

And Melbourne Storm centre Curtis Scott was live from the Kangaroos camp in Fiji ahead of Australia’s clash with the Fijians

Download this podcast here.