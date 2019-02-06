Does Dylan Napa feel embarrassed? “Yep.”

Controversial Canterbury Bulldogs recruit Dylan Napa says he was embarrassed by the slew of lewd videos he played a starring role in after they were leaked on social media in January.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the scandal, Napa refused to delve too deeply into the matter, citing the ongoing investigation into who is responsible for leaking the salacious footage.

Asked how he felt about the videos becoming public, “I feel like that’s a pretty silly question,”

“If it was you, how would you feel?”

The scandal engulfed the Rugby League world in January , and Napa admitted it “wasn’t the ideal start to 2019,”

“I had some days that weren’t so pleasant, but luckily I had a lot of support with my family and my Bulldogs family,”

“There were some dark days.”

Asked if he was embarrassed, Napa’s response was concise, “Yep.”

NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg hinted strongly that Dylan Napa will cop a lengthy suspension over the explicit videos despite them being filmed more than 5 years ago.

Predictions suggest a suspension from between 2 and 6 games, which will undoubtedly earn a furious response from the Bulldogs, who Napa is yet to play a game for.

More to come.