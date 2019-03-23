Does the NRL salary cap need a re-think in the wake of breaches?

Is it time for a re-think of the NRL’s salary cap?

Cronulla, Parramatta, Manly, Wests Tigers and others have found themselves in salary cap trouble in recent years, earning them heavy sanctions.

Some foreign competitions, like the English Premier League, operate with virtually non-existent restrictions on player salaries, enabling clubs to turn half-decent sportspeople into millionaires. Others, like the NBA, operate with sky-high caps in the multi-million-dollar range.

Given the limited life-span of a career in professional sport, should it be made easier for players to make more money while in the game?

