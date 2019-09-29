Dominant Aussies at it again

The Australian women’s side have begun their home season with a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka at North Sydney Oval.

Beth Mooney was a star with the bat bringing up her second T20 international century, hitting 20 boundaries as she made her way to 113. Handy contributions from Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner helped Australia to a total of 4/217.

Listen to the Aussie Batters in action:

The visitors were sloppy in the field, Oshadhi Ranasinghe was the pick of the bowlers taking 2 wickets and dismissing the Aussie captain Meg Lanning for a disappointing one run.

Sri Lanka with the bat showed a lot of grit as their captain, Chamari Athupaththu, batted out a brilliant century knocking the ball to all parts of North Sydney Oval, the highlight of the innings was a cracking rooftop maximum. Unfortunately for Sri Lanka, Athupaththu wasn’t helped with any partners limiting the score to 176.

Australia were average with the ball, Georgia Wareham lead the way taking 2 wickets and Megan Schutt removing the dangerous Sri Lankan captain clean bowled.

The Aussies were good in the field with two run-outs in the field the first of which came from a brilliant throw from Mooney finding Sri Lankan opener Yashoda Mendis short of the crease.

Listen to the Sri Lankans hard at work chasing the Australian total

The Australian side take a lead in the three match series. The series continues on Monday night again at North Sydney Oval at 7:10. You can follow our live ball by ball commentary with Julian King, Alex Blackwell and Ian Chappell.