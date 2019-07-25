Don’t miss a ball! Macquarie Sports Radio’s Summer Of Cricket to return even bigger and better!

You won’t miss a ball bowled this summer, with Macquarie Sports Radio bringing you ALL the cricket action again this year!

After a thrilling World Cup in the UK, the best commentary team in the business will be ready to rock and roll when the Aussies return home to take on Pakistan and resurgent rival New Zealand!

Macquarie Sports Radio will once again broadcast Australian radio’s most comprehensive cricket coverage this summer, including ALL men’s and women’s international matches, as well as the men’s Big Bash League.

Highlights include:

MEN’S TEST CRICKET

Domain Test Series against Pakistan: November 21 – December 3

against November 21 – December 3 Domain Test Series against New Zealand: December 12 – January 7

BIG BASH

Women’s: October 18 – November 2

October 18 – November 2 Men’s: December 17 – February 8

And much more, including International T20 matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan!

