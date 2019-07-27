Doping disgrace: 60 athletes from London 2012 disqualified for testing positive years after the Games

60 athletes who competed in the London 2012 Olympics, including eight gold medalists, have since been disqualified for returning positive drug tests.

Uzbek freestyle wrestler Artur Taymazov is the latest to have his victory overturned.

A re-test of Taymazov’s sample from the 2012 Games proved to be positive, after being subjected to new testing techniques that were not available during the competition.

Taymazov had already been stripped of his 2008 gold medal after testing positive for an oral steroid, also under the International Olympic Committee’s sample reanalysis program.

Former ASADA boss Richard Ings has told Macquarie Sports Radio the scale of doping violations should come as “no surprise”.

“The Olympics is the absolute pinnacle of competition. We’ve got to expect that a number (of athletes), perhaps even a significant number, who will chance their luck to use prohibited substances,” Ings told Macquarie Sports Radio‘s Cam Reddin.

