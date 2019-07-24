Macquarie Sports Radio
Double your daily dose of Jimmy Bartel

3 hours ago
Piggy, Levy & Jimmy

Triple Premiership winning Brownlow Medalist Jimmy Bartel – AKA Golden Child – has finally decided to put his head down and apply himself. About time!

Macquarie Sports Radio has doubled your daily dose of Jimmy Bartel and the former Geelong champion can now be heard gibbering with Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell and Mark Levy every morning from 8:00 am.

Tune in to Piggy, Levy & Jimmy every morning from 5:30 am and CLICK HERE to catch up on the latest gibber of the highest order.

