‘Downfall’ – where it all went wrong for Australian cricket

The Courier Mail’s Robert ‘Crash’ Craddock joined Halftime to speak on the documentary ‘Downfall’ which delves into the darkest day in Australian cricket.

“It’s been really tumultuous, it’s really rocked Australia.”

12 months on from that dramatic ball tampering scandal there is still a number of issues from the saga still debated.

Then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner as well as opener Cameron Bancroft were at the centre of it.

However questions over whether anyone else was involved and how long this sort of thing had been going on are still brought to light.

“I did feel the penalties were justified.”

With the bans of all three players now completed and the public eagerly awaiting their return – Smith, Warner and Bancroft could all potentially play big roles in the upcoming World Cup and Ashes series.

Hear ‘Crash’s’ take on the darkest day in Australian cricket below.