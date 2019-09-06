Phil Gould reveals Paul McGregor asked him to join club review

Rugby league administrator and former coach Phil ‘Gus’ Gould says Dragons coach Paul McGregor asked him to join their internal review following a disappointing season.

The host of Macquarie Sports Radio’s Gus Gould Show revealed he won’t be getting paid for his contribution.

“I’m not getting paid for this, I’m not asking for money, I don’t want any money for it,” Gould said.

“Their coach Paul McGregor who I used to coach in Origin, rang me a couple of weeks ago about their internal review.

“They wanted some external eyes and ears over the process and just asked me if I could help out and be involved in the process.”

St George Illawarra said in a statement that this year’s review would be of added significance given the Dragons’ disappointing 2019 campaign.

“I spoke to their CEO Brian Johnston during the week just to get a look of what that might look like and we’re going to meet again on Tuesday,” Gould said.

“I’m not really sure of what my actual role will be but I’d imagine it’s just talking to staff and players about the year that they’ve had and if there’s anything I can see that can help them moving along.

“The Dragons have had a disappointing year.”

The St George Illawarra Dragons will commence their annual review of the football department next week.

The Gus Gould Show airs Saturday 8am on Macquarie Sports Radio.

Hear Gus’ comments in full below.