Dragons star Jack de Belin hit with two additional rape charges

St George Illawarra player Jack de Belin has been hit with fresh charges over his alleged rape of a woman in Wollongong last December.

The Dragons forward arrived at Wollongong local court to face three rape charges after police laid an additional two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent earlier this month.

Channel 9 court reporter Kelly Fedor has told David Morrow and Mat Thompson the charges relate to the same alleged victim.

“It’s understood that they relate to the same incident in a Wollongong unit in December last year where it’s alleged that he raped a 19-year-old woman,” Kelly Fedor said.

Ms Fedor said it was a straightforward court appearance and the matter has been adjourned until July.

“Jack de Belin didn’t say anything when he walked into and walked out with his lawyer,” she said.

Jack de Belin became one of the first players to be stood down from playing while he dealt with criminal proceedings under the NRL’s controversial no-fault stand down policy.

Under the rule, players who face criminal charges which carry a maximum penalty of 11 years imprisonment or greater can be stood down by the NRL until the matter has been dealt with in court.

Click PLAY to hear more: