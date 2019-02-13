Drew Mitchell gives us his insights into the 2019 Super Rugby Season

The 2019 Super Rugby season will get underway tomorrow night. To get the latest information Levy and Piggy spoke with former Wallaby Drew Mitchell. Mitchell is happy to see Adam Ashley-Cooper make it back for another season

‘It’s great to see him come back; he is obviously really motivated to comeback for the World Cup later this year.’

Mitchell believes that the Waratahs have the depth in their squad to be very competitive throughout the season. He also believes that the Rebels have a good chance to top the Australian Conference but it will take them a few weeks to get it right.

Speaking about new Rebels recruit, Quade Cooper, Mitchell said ‘I don’t think Quade is out there to prove anyone wrong, he’s out there to prove himself right and I think that’s a really big motivation.’

Speaking on the Reds, Mitchell thinks they are going to struggle this year but believes Brad Thorn will be able to get the best out of his squad. Admittedly it will require a lot from some of the younger members of the team such as Samu Kerevi and Taniela Tupou.

‘These up-and-coming stars really need to stand up now and show some leadership beyond their years because it’s going to be tough.’

Listen below to the full interview

