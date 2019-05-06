Drive with Billy and Mieke Monday 6th May

Drive with Billy McGee and Mieke Buchan, featuring:

On the Launchpad, we asked our listeners: Who is currently the best player in the NRL and in the AFL?

David Warner and Steve Smith made their return to Australian cricket today in Brisbane against New Zealand. Are we ready to move forward now? Have we forgiven them?

Benyam Kidane from NBA Australia joins us to discuss all the latest in the NBA playoffs and Ben Simmons performance this morning.

Mark Robinson from the Herald Sun says Carlton should apologise and give money back to their fans after their disappointing loss to North Melbourne on the weekend. Robbo also thinks that Gary Ablett will be in trouble for his elbow on Essendon’s Dylan Shiel.

We speak with Darryl Brohman from the Continuous Call team to dissect all the weekend’s NRL action and preview the Magic Round in Brisbane on the weekend.

Daniel Garb discusses all the latest in the EPL, as Manchester United and Arsenal say goodbye to their Champions League chances. Liverpool won, put Manchester City under pressure who will face Leicester City tomorrow at 5am. Garby also discusses the A-League finals.

Brian Waldron is in the studio with his famous “Stocks up, Stocks down” and “Flog of the week” segment.

Plus the Soapbox, All Sport Updates with Clinton Maynard and the World Famous Name Game.

