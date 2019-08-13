Dropped: Brad Haddin explains James Pattinson’s Ashes omission

Former wicketkeeper and Australian assistant coach Brad Haddin says James Pattinson’s omission from the second Ashes Test is purely about managing his body.

The quick has been plagued by injury in the last few years, with the first Test at Edgbaston marking his return to the format for the first time since 2016.

Josh Hazlewood comes into the squad as his replacement and is widely tipped to be named as his replacement for the Lord’s Test.

But rather than being dropped, Haddin said it was vital Pattinson’s body was managed ahead of the final matches tests of the series.

“I think we’ve got to look a bit deeper,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“James has had an extraordinary injury and a great comeback and it’s a great story for him to come back and play that first Test.

“But he can’t play back-to-back and with the quality we’ve got on the bench, we’ve got either Starc or Hazlewood to come into the team.

“We thought the best decision for this Test was to give him a break and make sure he’s 100 per cent fit for Yorkshire.

“This is something he’s keen on too, the injury he had was a horrific one and we have to make sure the public get to see James Pattinson not for a couple of Test matches but for a long time to come.

“This is just one of the learnings we’ve had with him.”

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images