Dylan Shiel urges AFL to dump new rule on runners

Boom Essendon recruit Dylan Shiel has called on the AFL to scrap its new rule on runners.

As part of nine new rule changes implemented this season, team runners are now only allowed to enter the field to deliver messages after a goal and must be off the field by the time play restarts.

Shiel, who moved from GWS to Essendon in the off-season in a high-profile deal, told Macquarie Sports Radio the new rule is making it difficult for players.

“I’ve noticed in the last two JLT (pre-season) games it’s making it challenging,” he said.

“Personally I’d like them to scrap the rule, it makes it quite challenging to get messages out to players for rotations and organisations around the ground.

“Sometimes we need a little bit of help, it’s a high-pressure environment and we’re professionals in our sport but even we get it wrong.”

