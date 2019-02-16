Eddie McGuire on moving the BBL to the MCG and his pies

Image: JULIAN SMITH / AAP

President of Collingwood Football Club and the Melbourne Stars Eddie McGuire is no stranger to the sporting world.

With his beloved Stars in the Big Bash final against cross town rivals the Renegades Eddie shares his thoughts on whether the game should be moved from Marvel Stadium to the MCG to showcase the best of the league in the, “home of cricket”

Collingwood had a scare with Jordan de Goey having a preseason scare but after scans showed some ‘pretty good results’ the horrid run of Collingwood injuries looks to be stopping, ‘touch wood.’

