Eels captain pumped for blockbuster final

Parramatta Eels captain Clint Gutherson says he’s looking forward to playing in front of a sellout crowd on the weekend.

Gutherson re-signed with the club on a three-year in May, which ended months of speculations around his future.

There were earlier reports linking him to Manly before the Eels put a deadline on wrapping up negotiations with their captain.

The 25-year-old told Macquarie Sports Radio excitement was building ahead of this Sunday’s crunch final against Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium.

“The whole of Parramatta is getting excited, there’s flags everywhere,” he said.

“Easter Monday was something special, we can’t wait to get out there.

“It should be a good game.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)