Eels forward under investigation over leaked Mad Monday photo

Parramatta Eels forward Shaun Lane is under investigation by the NRL after images allegedly showing him in possession with a white substance were leaked.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, the photos were taken off social media app Snapchat and were taken during post-season Mad Monday celebrations last year.

Channel 9 sports reporter Neil Breen told Macquarie Sports Radio he expects Parramatta and his former club Manly to both wash their hands of the unsavoury incident.

“It’s another Mad Monday (stuff-up), isn’t it,” he said.

Parramatta will be able to puts arms distance on it because he wasn’t playing for them at the time and Manly won’t care because he doesn’t play for them anymore.

“The NRL will have no evidence that it was illicit substances but they will be able to do something about it with regards to his distribution of the photo.

“It’s just another thing Rugby League didn’t need.”

Image: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images