Embers burn as Ashes heats up

The Ashes are underway and the headlines are massive! Centuries, missed chances, and more appeals than you can shake a stick at!

Ian Chappell and Julian King help us understand the situation of the first Ashes Test from Edgbaston.

What is going on with the umpiring and did we make the right moves in selection our lineup? Does a certain Marsh deserve a spot in the XI?

Former English bowler John Emburey joins the team to bring us the vibe and thoughts from the other side of the globe, and what the local news is saying about Steve Smith’s emotional century.

